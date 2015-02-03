Spotify Has Predicted The Grammy Winners Via An Algorithm

The future of the Internet is in predicting the future, obviously, and that’s something that even people at unlikely sources–say, Spotify–are interested in. Today, that takes the form of Spotify’s Grammy Awards predictions, which the music streaming service has determined based on both the total number of times its users have played various songs/albums/artists, and “dark horse” candidates based on the tendency of certain artists to go viral. (“Viral” is determined, in this case, by the number of streams divided by the number of shares.)

Both the total streams and virality scores favor “Chandelier” by Sia as the Record of the Year, according to Spotify’s charts, but that’s the only category with a clear-cut favorite in both sections. When it comes to Album of the Year, for example, Ed Sheeran’s X got the most total plays, while Pharrell’s G I R L was a bigger viral hit. Similarly, for Best New Artist, Sam Smith was the most streamed, but Bastille lit up the viral charts. Even “Chandelier,” which is also the odds-on favorite to win Song Of The Year (the award for the song itself, not the recording of the song), faces stiff viral competition in that category from Hozier’s “Take Me To Church” (which isn’t nominated for Record of the Year).

Below, take a look at how each of the nominees in the four categories listed above ranked on Spotify, and adjust your office pool accordingly.

Most Streamed Record of the Year

Chandelier – Sia Stay With Me – Sam Smith Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

Most Streamed Album of the Year

Ed Sheeran – X Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour Pharrell Williams – G I R L Beyoncé – Beyoncé Beck – Morning Phase

Most Streamed Song of the Year