The End Of “Bitchy”: Addressing Stereotypes Of Women At Work

Last year I was honored at a dinner celebrating my career as founder and president of a thriving communications firm. Employees, clients, family, and friends praised my accomplishments. It felt wonderful.

But then toward the end of those remarks, a woman friend took the mic from the MC and announced: “I have known Judith longer than any of you have, and she is the most aggressive woman I ever met.” I looked at her aghast, wondering why she had said this about me–and why she had even thought this.

During those moments when we are showing our strongest selves, women often are hit with ugly, critical comments. We are called “aggressive,” “bossy,” and “bitchy.” Senior women I work with report they are at times labelled “ball buster” and “ice queen.” And it’s not only men who apply these terms. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd compared Hilary Clinton to the Snow Queen in Disney’s Frozen because, Dowd claimed, both lack the warmth people expect (of a woman!).

Women everywhere need to combat these stereotypes that suggest there is something wrong with being the strong, confident women we have every right to be.

All these negative labels originate in the fact that women were brought up to be “nice girls.” We grow up being encouraged to be cordial and pleasing. Boys, by contrast, are told to stand out. They’re praised when they are competitive, outspoken, and even combative.

This differentiation continues into adulthood. Women are expected to fit in and not challenge others. And too often we accept these terms. If we disagree with someone in the boardroom, we stay silent because we don’t want to make someone else look bad. We go along with these stereotypes, and reinforce the expectations others have of us. But that behavior does not serve us well. It reinforces the impression that women should be soft spoken–and weaker than men.

It’s when we defy those stereotypes–when we are strong, confident, and assertive–that we encounter those harsh labels. In fact, it is during the moments of our greatest confidence and self-assertion that we often get pushback and are labelled as “aggressive.”