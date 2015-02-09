Crazy Ways Top Creative Pros Landed Their Dream Jobs

So you want a job in a creative field. Who better to ask for advice than the people who have reached the top echelons of their respective industries?

A dozen leaders at a variety of agencies shared their best stories from the career trenches, and their advice pretty much boils down to this: If you really want the job, forget the standard resume-and-LinkedIn route and get, well, creative about it.

“Invent or design something fucking remarkable,” says Pete Favat, chief creative officer of Deutsch, the ad agency that made this year’s Mophie Super Bowl ad. “It’s about getting out and inventing and doing something. Start making immediately,” added his colleague Winston Binch, chief digital officer at Deutsch.

To one extent or another, everyone who participated echoed that sentiment: It’s about making good stuff. But then what? Below, we’ve compiled tips from top agency executives and recruiters for how to land your dream job in fields where creativity is at a premium.

“Anyone who can communicate and illustrate their abilities and an understanding of the value of creating something unique will always grab my attention,” says Richard Christiansen, the founder and creative director at the ad agency Chandelier. “I once sent a creative agency in London a rotary phone in a box and successfully landed an interview,” he added. To this day, he appreciates a good stunt. A prospective art director candidate knew Chandelier had worked on some Barbie projects with Mattel and sent a customized Barbie along with her resume; she now works at the firm. Christiansen has also received a T-shirt with a resume printed on it that read “just the right fit,” a model airplane, and an ice sculpture.

Even if a stunt doesn’t get you the job, it can help land an interview, at least. Glenn Cole, chief creative officer at 72andSunny, the agency he founded, wrote a letter to Dan Wieden every two days for four months while trying to get a job at Wieden+Kennedy. He also challenged Wieden to a one-on-one basketball tournament. “That didn’t work, but maybe it helped,” he said. “My point is, if you want it, show it.”

Now in the hiring chair, Cole appreciates bold gambits. “I’ve had a couple of people hack personal accounts to get my attention, which I find really clever,” he said. Some prospective candidates hacked into the file-sharing service WeTransfer and sent an email to every creative director at 72andSunny. The message looked like it came from Cole and had a link to the potential hire’s work. “I get you guys can do shock and awe, that definitely shocked me,” he said. Ultimately, the candidate didn’t get the job, but they’re on his radar.