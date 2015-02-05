High There! An App For Potheads To Make Friends And Find Dates With Other Potheads

Oh, the loneliness of being a stoner. Marijuana is no longer as taboo as it was even a decade ago, but personal smoking/vaping habits still aren’t usually brought up in casual conversation with acquaintances. Finding a friend to smoke with can be tricky, but dating is even harder. Better make sure your new crush isn’t disapproving of your habit at the outset.

Todd Mitchem feels your pain. The CEO of High There!, a new “social connectivity app” for cannabis lovers, has firsthand experience of what happens on a date when you admit a love for cannabis. “I hated dating on other sites and apps because as soon as the idea of my cannabis consumption came up–date over. I actually walked out of a date (after paying of course) and said to myself, that’s it. Weeding out the Ms. Wrong from Ms. Right was complex. Selfishly I hope this helps others like me,” writes Mitchem in an email.





High There! is similar to Tinder and other dating apps in its functionality: fill out a profile (Are you interested in vaporizing? The outdoors?) and High There will match you to similar people nearby. Just press “next” to pass on a person’s profile, or “connect” to get in touch.

The app isn’t just for dating (though that will presumably be its primary function). “That cancer patient who needs friends and support, the guy who lands in Denver and does not know where people go to buy great products legally, they can also connect. Just the other day I connected with a dude and talked back and forth for a while about life, weed, and built a friendship,” writes Mitchem.

For now, High There! only operates in states where cannabis is either fully legal or legal for medicinal use. Mitchem declines to say how big the user base is at this point, but considering that it has no ratings on Google Play and was just submitted today in the Apple app store, it’s probably still small. “The numbers are growing every day and our big launch events are coming to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Denver. We will see huge jumps then,” he writes.

Check out High There here.