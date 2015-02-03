TED Announces This Year’s Lineup

TED is on the horizon. This year’s event will take place in Vancouver in mid-March–overlapping slightly with SXSW–and with six weeks to go, the organizers just released the official lineup.

As usual, it’s an eclectic bunch of people, including former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, cognitive scientist Laura Schulz, genuine space explorer Fred Jansen, cancer researcher Siddhartha Mukherjee, installation artist Marina Abramovic, and Monica Lewinsky, who will advocate for a “more empathic social media environment” and continue her recent streak of being awesome.

A handful of faces familiar to Fast Company readers will be there as well: columnist Baratunde Thurston, Nest CEO Tony Fadell, 99% Invisible host Roman Mars, and others.

TED 2015 will take place in 12 different themed sessions, grappling with subjects ranging from specific “machines that learn” to broader, more interpretive topics such as “building from scratch.”

In the meantime, if you’re looking for tips on putting on your own TED-quality presentation, you can do a whole lot worse than checking out our feature on just that very topic.

[via TED]