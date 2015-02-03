HTC’s New Rap Video Will Meet Your Expectations

It should be perfectly clear to everyone by now that brands taking themselves seriously, or even just earnestly, in song is a bad idea and anyone suggesting otherwise should just watch this and this again and again and again.

Here, HTC, the Taiwanese mobile company and “other guy” of the handset market, goes full hardcore in trying to mock both Apple and Samsung. The video, featuring Doc G and “MC D-Bruce” (aka David Bruce, identified as a regional account executive with the company) has lots of posturing in masks, phone-costumed characters doing battle and lyrics like “We own the universe, you’re Galaxy is overrated.”

There’s even a behind the scenes video. Word to Peter Chou.