This American Sneaker: Nike Created A Podcast For Kobe Bryant To Explain His New Shoe

Kobe Bryant has been working with the Nike designer Eric Avar for more than a decade, creating nine different models of the NBA star’s signature shoe. To help celebrate the 10th incarnation–the Kobe X–being released February 7th, Nike has created a 15-minute podcast to tell the story behind not only the design process of this latest model but also the working relationship between Bryant and Avar.

We all know at least a little bit about Bryant, given his global hoops icon status, but it’s refreshing to hear an athlete talk candidly about something he’s passionate about that doesn’t sound like a sports soundbite. Bryant clearly reveres Avar, who is described as part inventor, part engineer, part artist, and enjoys the design process himself.

“{Avar]’s as psychopath at designing as I am about basketball,” says Bryant in the pod. “Then it turned out we had a lot in common in where we find inspiration–in nature and martial arts. So once that connection was made, the rest is history.”





Given the popularity and pop cultural fascination with both sneakers and design, Nike should just do this for every major shoe release. It could be the Serial of sneakers.