How Harry Potter Fans Are Saving the World

The Harry Potter Alliance isn’t your run-of-the-mill slacktivist group. They may occasionally dress up as Hogwarts students and wave wands around, but their over 300 worldwide chapters have also built libraries, raised money to protect civilians in Darfur, and sent five planes to Haiti after the earthquake in 2010.

Recently, the group, with support from Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling, won a four-year campaign to make all Harry Potter chocolate Fair Trade-certified.

Watch the video to see how these fans have upended traditional activism – and how they just absolutely died when J.K. Rowling found out about their existence.