Check Out This Perfect Fan-Made Pixel Art Version Of The Simpsons Opening Sequence And Couch Gag

One could argue that The Simpsons have been in a slow state of creative decline, but under no circumstance can that argument be extended to include the show’s couch gags–those ever-changing final moments of the opening credits as the family sits down on the couch together and something bizarre happens–have only gotten more interesting as the show’s 26 seasons have played out.

Fox has tapped guest artists from Guillermo Del Toro to Banksy to John Kricfalusi to contribute in recent years–and, based on how great this pixel-art version from Simpsons fans Paul Robertson and Ivan Dixon is, they might look to continue expanding the pool. The video from Robertson and Dixon (whose day jobs have them working as game designers and animators with credits including Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Disney, and the games Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Video Game and Mercenary Kings) features a chiptune version of the song by Jeremy Dower, and the sort of extended weirdness that makes all of the best couch gags work.



