Watch A Supercut Of Oscar-Nominated Films

If you live your life by a calendar marked “things that’ll be fun to live-tweet,” the end of Super Bowl season merely gives way to the build-up to the Oscars. In a mere three weeks, the 87th Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood, with host Neil Patrick Harris charming his way through living rooms around the country. The final celebration of all things that were great and/or biographical epics about troubled men that occurred on silver screens in 2014 will usher in a 2015 season that should be just as compelling.

To pay tribute to those films that delighted us in 2014, this supercut from Canadian chain Cineplex Movies, shared on the company’s YouTube channel, brings just about every Oscar nominee (“except maybe a visual effects nominee or two,” the description explains) together for two and a half minutes of reminders about the great moments we saw on screen–whether they involved a troubled young jazz drummer driven to at all costs to achieve his goals, a fading movie star with artistic ambitions driven at all costs to achieve his goals, a brilliant mathematician with a dark secret driven at all cost to achieve his goals, a lethal sniper troubled by moral conflict driven at all cost to achieve his goals, a quirky hotelier living in dark times driven at all costs to achieve his goals, or the touching tale of a boy genius who befriends the adorably friendly robot built by his dead brother, and the way they find themselves driven at all costs to achieve their goals. Truly, a celebration of the creative power of Hollywood is in order!