Samsung Hires Former Google Exec To Lead Its Internet Of Things Developer Charge

In an effort to grow its Internet of Things developer platform, the Samsung-owned SmartThings connected tech company has hired former Google executive Dora Hsu as its chief platform officer.

The hire is part of Samsung’s quest to reposition itself as a leader in the Internet of Things space. CEO BK Yoon pledged last month to spend $100 million to develop an open framework through which connected devices like fitness trackers and home appliances can communicate. Hsu’s job will involve building the business and infrastructure to develop SmartThings’ app store model, which currently supports more than than 150 devices. This will mean winning over third-party developers by giving them the tools they need to adopt SmartThings’ open-source software platform.

Hsu joins at a dynamic time, as SmartThings adds analytics, certification, marketing, and monetization tools for developers and Samsung doubles down on its Internet of Things investment with new product lines of smart home appliances.

As we noted when we wrote about SmartThings as one of our Most Innovative Companies of 2014, SmartThings offers accessibility. It first launched on Kickstarter as an open-software platform and already has a 5,000+-strong developer community for its SmartThings Labs, allowing developers to publish and sell connected-home apps directly to consumers.

Meanwhile, Google is turning to academia to support its own Internet of Things ambitions.

