Open For Business: Beyonce’s Vegan Meal Delivery Service

Today in Peak Brooklyn: Mother, singer, and magnificent human Beyoncé is launching a vegan meal-delivery service with her longtime trainer, Marco Borges. 22 Days Nutrition was hatched on the idea that it takes 21 days to break a bad habit. Each meal is billed as “100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, environmentally conscious, and made with love!” Phew!

In 2013, the story goes that Jay-Z and B decided to go vegan for 22 days, and now adhere closely to a mostly plant diet, at least when they’re not digging into chicken cutlets at Parm. The price of each meal ranges from $9.24 to $14.85, depending on the frequency of your meal plan.

The food looks pretty good, too. The sample menu includes dishes like a “curried Indian cauliflower and sweet potato bowl” and “winter beans with zesty-parsley quinoa.” The service delivers nationwide.

“We all know the importance and value of eating plant-based foods, but often times find ourselves trapped in a series of bad habits that sabotage optimum wellness,” said Borges in a press release. Meanwhile, here’s Beyoncé in a Kale sweatshirt:

Where Brooklyn at! People who order now can expect to get their vegan meals shipped by February 15. Try it out here.

[via The Root]