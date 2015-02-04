This Tote Bag Says Everything You Need To Know About Vaccination

Childhood vaccinations: Just do it. As the measles–a highly contagious, easily preventable virus–makes its way across the country, impacting even the happiest place on Earth , one L.A.-based designer has this message for you: Vaccinate Your Fucking Kids .





The design, like the message itself, is simple. Measles, alongside several other contagious diseases, has been largely eradicated in the United States thanks to routine vaccinations. However, an uptick in the number of people opting out of vaccinating their children has led to a breakdown in the herd immunity that protects the general population from diseases, and is a key factor in the resurgence of outbreaks of measles and whooping cough.





So vaccinate your fucking kids, and don’t be afraid to carry around accessories emblazoned with demands that others do so, too.

For a great overview of the science, history, and ethics of childhood vaccinations, try Eula Biss’s book On Immunity. Or, just check out this handy flowchart.

Get the tote bag here for $20.