Job Vacancies Offer A Peek Inside The Future of Apple’s Partnership With IBM

Having announced an historic partnership with IBM last year , Apple is now looking to expand its alliance with a new U.S.-based team of business development executives, “accountable for all aspects of the Apple and IBM partnership for a defined geographic and account set territory.”

This group will work on the rollout of new enterprise apps designed to be as easy to use as consumer-facing ones. Interestingly, among the positions up for grabs are two that offer a glimpse of new markets Apple and IBM are eyeing up for future productivity tools: manufacturing and health care.

Apple’s first batch of apps produced under the IBM partnership ranged from one giving insurance sales reps access to data analytics to another helping pilots monitor fuel usage on airplanes. Sectors covered included banking, insurance, retail, financial services, telecommunications, governments, and airlines. During Apple’s recent Q1 earnings call, Tim Cook announced that the next batch of 12 apps would arrive early this year, although he didn’t share any details on what they would do.

The IBM/Apple hiring spree will include positions in Seattle and LA (Healthcare and Retail), New York City (Financial Services and Retail) and Dallas and Chicago (Manufacturing and Retail). It’s another example not only of how seriously both parties are taking the partnership with their former rivals, but also about how widespread their ambitions are in terms of industries to be shaken up.

[via 9to5Mac]