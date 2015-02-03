That Collaboration Between Rihanna, Kanye, and Paul McCartney Now Has a Video

Kanye West never does anything small. When his new collaboration with musical heavyweights Paul McCartney and Rihanna debuted recently , the world prepared for this powder keg to explode. Instead, the spare, stripped down ballad “FourFiveSeconds” caught everyone off guard but still had them humming. Less surprising is that the video for the song, which premiered today, is an equally minimal affair shot in stylish black and white.

Coming just days after the equally toned-down and McCartney-assisted video for Kanye’s “Only One” landed online, “FourFiveSeconds” finds ‘Ye and Rihanna trading verses about being pushed to their breaking points, while looking increasingly agitated and partially silhouetted. As a counterpoint, McCartney comes off cool as a cucumber wrapped in an ice pack, gently strumming his guitar nearby. The short video was directed by fashion photographer team Inez & Vinoodh, which probably explains why it looks like the most convincing Gap Jeans ad of all times.





The track, which was co-written by Ty Dolla $ign and Dallas Austin, will reportedly appear on both Rihanna’s and Kanye’s upcoming albums.