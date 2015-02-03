Want To Improve User Experience? Try Writing A Fairy Tale

Jessica Lawrence always loved stories. She grew up in a small New Hampshire town, the daughter of attorneys and the oldest of two children. Her parents put the kids to bed at night by reading stories to them. “I needed some type of storytelling happening in the background as I fell asleep,” she recalls. But the demand outstripped supply; Lawrence wanted to hear more stories than her parents were able to tell. Eventually her parents bought and played tapes of Native American folklore. Lawrence would fall asleep hearing an old American Indian myth about why eclipses happened.

Jessica Lawrence Photo: Christopher Farber

She began college as an English major, winding up a psych major. All the while, she kept up an active practice of journaling. When she graduated, she joined the Girl Scouts of America, focusing on fundraising for the San Gorgonio, Calif., chapter. Soon, she learned that her approach to grant proposal writing was distinctive. Those reading her proposals said they actually enjoyed reading them, for a change. Instead of including dry data, Lawrence had gotten into the habit of telling stories.

For instance, she had shared in a funding proposal for STEM education the story of a girl whose father owned an alarm system business. Her mother said that prior to STEM training, the girl helped her father with simple tasks like stuffing envelopes. After a few weeks of STEM training, she went to her father and said, “I don’t want to help you stuff envelopes. I want to help you install the alarm systems.”

Later, the same trick that worked on funders, she tried on her own colleagues. When she found that colleagues weren’t assimilating key information from a PowerPoint presentation she’d made, she racked her brain for how to improve her presentation. “The idea came to me that I should just illustrate this with a character,” she recalls. She drew a rudimentary stick figure with a Girls Scout sash and beanie, called her Sally the Girl Scout, and “just basically hand-drew a storyboard,” she said. When she started using this rudimentary video, “I’d see people’s faces light up. Using storytelling and a fictional character made a huge difference in terms of being able to move forward,” she recalls.

Sally the Girl Scout Illustration: Jessica Lawrence

Around this time, she and some colleagues were struggling to communicate to a tech firm about what they wanted from their “CRM,” or customer relationship management, system. They made a lot of lists and sketches, but it still wasn’t clicking. That’s when Lawrence did something weird.

She needed a new mode to communicate the idea that something was broken, something that had the potential to be way, way better.

She opened a Word document and typed: “Once upon a time…” Then she finished the sentence: “there was a Girl Scout council with an amazing CRM system.”