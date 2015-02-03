Amazon May Scoop Up RadioShack Stores

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is in talks to purchase some of RadioShacks’s stores after the nearly century-old electronics retailer folds. Bloomberg previously reported that nearly half of RadioShack’s 4,000 stores would be purchased by Sprint.

Amazon could find a wide variety of uses for the retail locations as it seeks to expand its operations. It’s not hard to imagine Amazon using the stores to showcase its own products. The ubiquitous Kindle hardly needs more marketing, but after the disastrous Fire Phone flop Amazon may want to bolster sales by drawing customers into a physical showroom. And with the online retail giant launching its own line of essentials—including ill-fated diapers—we might soon be see brick-and-mortar stores filled with Amazon-branded products.

Amazon could also use the locations as hubs for one- or two-hour delivery. As Amazon offers same-day delivery in more cities, having many small locations spread throughout the country could be a key part of its quest for total retail domination.