With New Smart Home Appliances, Samsung Doubles Down On Internet Of Things

At this year’s Consumer Electronics show, Samsung pledged to spend $100 million to develop an open framework through which connected devices like cars, fitness trackers, and home appliances can communicate. Today the company revealed more of its Internet of Things ambitions, with the announcement of three new product lines—including smart refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines—that should help Samsung gain a stronger foothold in the connected-device market.

All three of the South Korean tech giant’s new Internet of Things devices will run the company’s Tizen operating system, Samsung’s attempt at a third major mobile platform, designed to compete against the dominance of iOS and Android.

Samsung saw profits fall over the last year, as its mobile products became increasingly squeezed by smartphone rivals Apple and Xiaomi. In January, Samsung debuted its first-ever connected Tizen smart TV. Samsung says its goal is for all new Samsung products to be Internet-enabled by 2020.

As Fast Company noted previously, by entering into the Internet of Things space, Samsung aims to “skate to where the puck is going,” rather than continuing to focus on a saturated market like smartphones. Convincing customers of the need for Internet-enabled fridges and washing machines could prove a challenge for a company that has often been accused of lazy copying rather than true innovation. However, if Samsung is able to deliver on its plan–and make it so that third-party devices can communicate with its own smart products–it could secure a (lucrative) position as an Internet of Things leader.

