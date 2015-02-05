This Package Rideshare App Pays To Use Your Empty Trunk

Most cars on the road are mostly empty. If you’re on an errand, driving alone, you’re probably hauling around dozens of cubic feet of air. What if you made better use of cargo space? A new startup turns your trunk into a neighbor-to-neighbor shipping company: If you’re going from point A to point B, you can help deliver something that needs to go in the same direction.

“If you’re going to a certain neighborhood anyway, it’s another car that’s not going to get on the road,” says Marc Gorlin, founder of Roadie, the new app. “And that UPS truck or FedEx truck doesn’t have to come into the neighborhood to pick it up.”





Anyone with the app can snap a photo of the object they need to move–a sofa, a painting, or anything else that might fit in a car or truck–and add some details about location. Then “Roadies” respond to say when they’ll be going that way.

Gorlin had the idea for the company after a botched shipping job stalled work on his new home in Montgomery, Alabama; a shipment of tiles arrived broken, and the closest replacements were 90 miles away in Birmingham. Gorlin, who was on the road when he heard the news from his contractor, was struck with inspiration.

“I’m sitting there at the overpass looking at all the cars moving, thinking, there’s gotta be someone leaving Birmingham right now heading to Montgomery. I just knew if they were, surely they’d throw a box of tile in their trunk and bring it to me for $20–hell, they’re coming here anyway,” he says.





“Then I thought, there’s someone leaving everywhere, going just about everywhere, all the time. If you could create that transportation heat map, it would be more powerful than UPS, FedEx, and USPS combined, because it’s everyone going everywhere. It also does something they can’t do–which is one-to-one delivery at a reasonable cost and a minimal environmental impact.”

The Roadie making the delivery gets paid a fee they can use to cover the cost of gas for the trip. Unlike services like Uber, or a standard courier service, Roadie makes the most sense to use when a driver is already going somewhere. That means it’s not burning extra fuel, and that helps make it much more affordable.