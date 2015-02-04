How To Turn Reinventing Yourself Into a Daily Habit

Variety is the spice of life. We all know it, yet our daily routines and responsibilities often make working novel and exciting experiences into our lives a challenge. But new research has shown experiences that encourage workplace self-expansion are a measure not just of job satisfaction, but also self-esteem. That means making personal and professional growth a priority in our lives can have profound effects on our wellbeing and sense of identity.

“If you ask people to describe themselves, one of the first things they list is their employment. It’s thought to be a core central aspect of people’s identity,” says Kevin McIntyre, professor of psychology at Trinity University and one of the researchers involved in the recent study on workplace self-expansion. That’s why building opportunities for growth and reinvention into your work life can be so important. “People really love this feeling of self-expansion,” says McIntyre.

Research has found that falling in love can be a lot like having a satisfying and exciting job when it comes to the impact on your sense of self worth. “Aside from close relationships, people view their jobs as central to their self-concept,” says McIntyre. And like relationships, your workplace experiences can be a significant way to add dimensions to your life.

Building off previous relationship research, McIntyre and his team found that much in the way individuals in close relationships incorporate aspects of their partner into their sense of identity, jobs also allow for self-expansion when they encourage us to develop skills and assume new identities. That could come in the form of stepping up to lead a project, learning a new skill at work, or taking a different and more challenging approach to a task.

But not all workplaces make it easy to find time for personal projects. That means taking a proactive approach to make sure you’re constantly finding ways to grow and develop. Taking on a new management responsibility, connecting with different people in the workplace, or focusing on strengthening a skill as small as being better at social networking can help introduce new identities and perspectives into your daily routine, says McIntyre. It’s those small changes that can have a profound impact.