Is The iPad Dead?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Yes, iPads have a future because Apple created a well-made product and has proven demand. No, iPads are dying and will soon be dead because of ever-bigger iPhones and lighter-than-light MacBook Airs. So which idea is right? Watch the video above to help you decide, then tweet us your thoughts on what will become of the suddenly not-so-cool iPad with hashtag #29thFloor.

