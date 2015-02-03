3 Company Culture Rules That Will Save Your Startup From Implosion

Startups are classified by their rapid growth and ability to reach and serve a large customer base, but they can also come to be known for spectacular implosions, when rapid growth strains the resources or structure of a company, leading to a complete collapse.

Many startup executives keep their finger on the pulse of the finances and business mechanics of the company. They are always seeking the next round of funding, developing an exit strategy, or working to increase their marketshare.

And while these are critical to a startup’s longevity, equally crucial is an internal stability and a motivated and productive workforce.

Rapid growth can yield profit and investment wins, but in the startup world, extremely fast growth can lead to structural problems if the corporate culture does not grow at the same pace.

In 2014, Twitter experienced some of these growing pains, as employees publicly questioned the direction that CEO Dick Costolo was taking the company, and some key executives left the company as the pressures of growth internal company dynamics combined to create a public crisis for the company.

So how does a startup create a corporate culture as innovative as the software, hardware, or mobile apps that are the base of its business?

Startup founders must be willing to adopt an office protocol and evaluation process that sets clear objectives but is not so rigid that it eliminates individuality or inspiration. For Dusty Wunderlich, a combination of objectivity and flexibility is crucial for scaling his first-year finance startup.