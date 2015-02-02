Apple Announces First Store In Queens

Apple has expanded its invasion of the NYC boroughs from its impending store in hipster Williamsburg, Brooklyn , to a new front: Queens. Apple has acquired space in the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, the largest mall in the borough, and sales there are expected to beat out even Apple’s flagship stores, according to 9to5Mac’s sources .

Set to be the first Apple Store in Queens, the Queens Center location is scheduled to open in late 2015. The Queens Center mall shops make three times the national average, with sales of $953 per square foot, according to a 2002 report–not that Apple will need the help, raking in an average of $4,551 per square foot in sales as of May 2014. 9to5Mac’s source says that the new store will be bigger than any other mall-based Apple store in New York State. Queens Center mall even has its own iOS app.

Delays have hit Apple’s upcoming Brooklyn location, which could open in late 2015 or even 2016, while Apple’s previously announced store on the Upper East Side has also been delayed until late 2015.

