Mars Celebrates Life’s Wins With A Pan Flute-Playing Dog

It’s the small victories in life that carry us through the day-to-day grind. Though, as triumphs go, the one in this ad for chocolate brand Mars is a little more unusual than snagging the last seat on the subway ride home.

The new spot, created by agency AMV BBDO, shows two men comparing the cleverness of their dogs. The first proudly showcases an impressive jump he has taught his pet only to be immediately outdone by the second, whose dog nonchalantly (if dogs can be nonchalant) plays Jan Hammer’s “Crockett’s theme” from Miami Vice on pan flutes.





The losers look on while the smug victor celebrates with a Mars bar. The ad signs off with the campaign line “winning,” alongside Mars’ long-standing strapline, Work, Rest, Play. The company scrapped the jingle: “A Mars a day helps you work, rest and play” in the mid-nineties after it had run on its advertising since the 1950s but brought back the revamped Work, Rest, Play version in 2008.

The TV spot broke in the UK at the weekend and will be supported by outdoor and print executions, all based on the concept of bringing to life “little wins”.





Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi were creative directors on the spot, art direction was courtesy Andy Vasey, copywriting by Dan Warner and the film is directed by Gary Freedman.