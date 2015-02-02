The Spots That Raised Heart Rates: Grading The Super Bowl Ads Using Biometrics

Last night, while the rest of us were chowing down on Buffalo wings and watching the Seahawks make a head-scratching pass call that led to the team’s demise, 50 study participants strapped a monitor belt around their chests, so scientists from Boston-based Innerscope Research could capture their real-time biometric responses to the Super Bowl commercials.

Innerscope conducts this annual study because the company learned that, just because a viewer said they loved or hated an ad, that doesn’t mean it was effective or a bust. And just because a media outlet rated it as the “Best” or “Worst” doesn’t mean the viewer at home connected in the same way.

Innerscope’s chief science officer Dr. Carl Marci and his team tested for four things: heart rate, electrodermal response (the electricity in the skin), shared emotions and breathing patterns. The participants’ signals were transmitted via Bluetooth to Innerscope’s computers and fed into the company’s algorithm, which looks for intensity and synchrony to determine engagement. If the subjects’ heart rates all went up, the electricity in their skin spiked and their breathing got faster during a commercial, Marci knew it has connected with the participants. (If the opposite happened, the commercial failed to connect.) Innerscope sells its data to brands and TV networks to help the former better formulate their $4.5 million spends and the latter to more easily convince the brands why blowing that kind of cash in 30 seconds in a wise investment. (Budweiser, Procter & Gamble, and Campbell’s have all been clients.) Here are the ads from last night’s game that Innerscope found most and least connected with its viewers based on biometric data.

Budweiser: Lost Dog

“This is a good example where this one worked on every measure,” says Marci. “People at home liked it and our participants did too. You could hear a pin drop in our room.”

Dove Men+Care: Real Strength and Toyota: My Bold Dad

“Dadvertisement” is now a thing, and these two commercials played well to pops. “In the Toyota ad, we watched the child grow up in 60 seconds and saw her first 20 years, which engaged people on multiple levels,” says Marci.