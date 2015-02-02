These Are The Most Popular Ads Of The Super Bowl, According To TiVO

In advertising, as in life, there are some incontrovertible truths. One is: people love puppies, and, with a lost, bedraggled puppy being rescued by horses from certain death, Budweiser was onto a surefire winner.

The brand’s spot “Lost Dog” came top in TiVo’s Annual Super Bowl Commercial Report, which measures the most engaging ads and moments from the game–these are, according to the company, the most watched, and re-watched spots among users.

Much of the advertising for Super Bowl XLIX was heart tugging and sentimental but humorous ads also had a strong showing (five of the top ten) in TiVo’s data.

Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” follows on from last year’s “Puppy Love” which came second to an ad for web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in TiVo’s 2014 Report. This year’s second place is occupied by a public service announcement from Joyful Heart Foundation, for which the NFL donated the airtime. The spot, “911 Delivery”, tracks a domestic violence 911 call and has an element of: “Wait. What just happened?”, which may account for some of the re-watches but it is a powerful engaging piece of film in any case.

Doritos “Middle Seat” lands third in the rankings, keeping up the brand’s tradition of producing successful Super Bowl ads. Its “Sling Baby and “House Rules” were the top re-watched ads among TiVo users in 2012 and 2010, respectively.

The remainder of the top five is made up of Liam Neeson’s entertaining “Revenge” turn for Supercell: Clash of Clans in fifth and Nationwide Insurance’s “Invisible Mindy Kaling”, featuring a bemused Matt Damon, in fourth. This is not to be confused with Nationwide’s other ad, which prompted an immediate and fierce backlash from viewers, leaving the insurance company’s executives scrambling to explain what they were thinking airing a spot starring a dead child during the Super Bowl.

Unsurprisingly that ad does not appear on the most re-watched list but it certainly lit up Twitter. People may well now view the ad to see what all the fuss is about. Jonathan Steuer, Chief Research Officer at TiVo agrees and says: “Combined with Nationwide’s other comedic ad (in fourth place), it may prove to be remarkably effective over time.”