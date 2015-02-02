Microsoft Is Bringing Windows 10 Support To Raspberry Pi 2

If you’re a techie who likes to build things, you’re probably familiar with Raspberry Pi: the credit card-sized single-board computer that makes it easier and cheaper for people without much money or know-how to build a variety of tech prototypes.

Today, the Raspberry Pi platform got a bit better, with the announcement that the brand-new Raspberry Pi 2 Model B will support Windows 10, courtesy of its Windows-friendly ARMv7 chip architecture. This means that you can build a working (albeit low-tech) Windows PC for just $35.

“For the last six months we’ve been working closely with Microsoft to bring the forthcoming Windows 10 to Raspberry Pi 2,” says Raspberry Pi on its official blog. “Microsoft will have much more to share over the coming months. The Raspberry Pi 2-compatible version of Windows 10 will be available free of charge to makers.”

It’s a positive move for Microsoft, whose CEO Satya Nadella recently spoke about his desire to “move from people needing Windows, to choosing Windows, to loving Windows.” Certainly, embracing the enthusiastic maker crowd is a great way to drive loyalty in at least one corner of the market.

The move is also good news for the maker community at large, which already had access to Windows via the Raspberry Pi rival Intel Galileo. Like the Galileo’s version of Windows, it is likely that the Raspberry Pi’s version will be heavily stripped back—although we won’t know for sure until it finally arrives later this year. No release date has yet been announced, but would-be users can keep track via the developer program on the Window Developer Program for IoT website.

The new Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, available today, boasts complete compatibility with Raspberry Pi 1, twice the memory of its predecessor, and a 900MHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 CPU that offers six times the processing power.

One thing that hasn’t been upgraded is the price, which remains fixed at $35.