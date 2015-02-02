Monster.com Gets Back To The Super Bowl (Sort Of) With This Timely Tweet

Advertising at and around the Super Bowl has gone far beyond the 30-second TV spots and spilled over to social media in a tidal wave of real-time tweeting. (Thanks, Oreo.) Some of it good , some of it bad , some of it just weird .

One that stands out is Monster.com’s clever tweak on post-game tweets, while smoothly and not (like many brands) awkwardly trying tie it in to its product.

According to agency BBDO New York, the ad has generated more than 5,000 tweets and a +1500% increase in brand mentions day over day. It will also make some print appearances later this week in regional issues of Sports Illustrated’s special Super Bowl editions.

But maybe we just like it because it brought a brand responsible for one of the best Super Bowl ads of all time, back into the big game conversation.