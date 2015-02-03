The Hidden Mental Costs Of Unemployment

“Everyone thinks the biggest impact of unemployment is to the wallet, but it’s not. Finances certainly take an immediate hit, but it’s the individual’s mojo that suffers the most,” says Marilyn Santiesteban, assistant director in career services at Texas A&M University.

She worked as an outplacement training consultant before and during the recession, meeting with laid-off employees immediately after getting the bad news. The psychic pain of feeling, “Something must be wrong with me; why won’t anyone hire me?” takes a real toll.

“When we are busy, we tend to be far more efficient and better organized,” says Roy Cohen, career coach and author of The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide. “When we have unlimited open and unstructured time, I have discovered that my clients tend to be highly inefficient. And yes, being inefficient is often equated with being lazy which is never good for boosting our confidence.”

It’s a matter of mental momentum: When your days are filled with accomplished tasks and your achievements are recognized by colleagues, you’re more likely to keep the daily grind productive.

The pressure of staying “on task” that people in the white-collar workforce feel, is echoed in the unemployed life, notes Dr. Orfeu M. Buxton, associate professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State. With spouses or family members watching, time taken to find meaningful work can look lackadaisical from the outside. To be able to show something for their time, an unemployed person might spam 50 job postings with uncustomized resumes in a week, instead of spending thoughtful energy on five quality applications.

The hard mental work of finding out what fulfills you, Buxton adds, looks from the outside like slacking off. “The introspective process for doing that may look like nothing is being accomplished at all,” he says. “In fact, it may go best with lots of time spent on other healthy behaviors, like having a good diet, exercising, getting regular sleep, all of which would make the introspective process less stressful, and the person more attractive as a job candidate.”

Tossing and turning, dwelling on a verbal slip in an interview or a mishandled job lead: That torment has a name. Part of “perseverative cognition” is the prolonged worrying about something that hasn’t happened, or rumination on something out of your control.