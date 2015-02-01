Angry Liam Neeson Stars In Clash Of Clans’ Super Bowl Ad

The ads for Supercell’s incredibly popular Clash of Clans game are consistently viral–racking up millions of hits within days–but heading into the Super Bowl the brand wanted to do something special to gain attention beyond its traditional audience.

Agency Barton F. Graf 9000 took the same sense of giddy mischief that’s made all the Clash ads so fun and funny, then dropped in an unexpected celebrity appearance. Okay, it’s the Super Bowl so maybe not totally unexpected. But turns out, Liam Neeson applies the same grit and gruff to video games as he does saving transatlantic flights from terrorists, getting taken again and again, and fighting wolves in arctic cold and whatnot. Don’t mess with AngryNeeson52.



