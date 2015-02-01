Lindsay Lohan Is Mom Material For Esurance At The Super Bowl

What if Lindsay Lohan was your mom? According to this charming Esurance ad, by agency Leo Burnett, to many insurance companies there isn’t a lot of differences between the oft-embattled actor and any young mom.





Here, a funny, self-aware Lohan breaks it down to a pair of a delightful, perfectly cast kids–both Lohan and the kid’s mom are 25 to 35 years old, both are women on the go, and both have clocked a lot of miles–so to speak. The spot uses a great gag to get a good point across about its product, and knows full well getting Lohan into the big game would get its ad some serious twitter buzz among ad watchers and social media’s chattering classes.





Check out the behind-the-scenes below.



