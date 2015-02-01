Lexus Goes Remote-Controlled For Its Second Super Bowl Ad

It’s a testament to the power of social media in advertising that based on the response to a series of short online videos featuring a remote-controlled, one-tenth model of the brand’s RC F performance coupe doing fast and furious driving tricks–posted less than week ago– the brand has now decided to take its toy car to the Super Bowl.





The new spot, the brand’s second in the game, features the wee remote-control car pulling some drift stunts, until its joined by a full-size RC. In a statement, Lexus corporate manager of marketing Brian Bolain said, ” “After the videos received more than 600,000 organic views in just two days, we decided to augment them with dynamic driving footage of the actual car, and share the finished product with a much larger audience.”