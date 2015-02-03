Why I’m Glad I Never Had A Mentor

Traditional career advice follows that mentorship is crucial for success, but many people manage to do just fine without a formal mentor relationship. Here, Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO of WeWork , explains how his career has thrived without a mentor relationship.

I never had a traditional mentor. I know people who have been successful with a mentor but I’ve never understood why I should limit myself to the knowledge and expertise of one person.

I believe not having one mentor has worked in my favor. Before WeWork, I had a baby clothing company. When I started out, I had no real contacts in the garment business and no mentor to guide me on how things worked. I just had an idea to put pads on the baby clothes on to protect the baby’s knees. As the business started growing, I very quickly found multiple people that I could turn to for advice. One knew a lot about shipping, one knew a lot about manufacturing, another knew about trade shows. There was no one person who advised me.

We did a lot of things that were unorthodox. For example, we didn’t know that new small businesses are unable to get credit. But we convinced the Chinese manufacturers to give us credit. Had I had a mentor guiding me through the process, he might have told me that credit was not possible. So I think a lack of mentorship helped find my own way.

In May 2008, in DUMBO, my cofounder Miguel McKelvey and I had an idea to build a shared office space that would make starting a business easier. Then, we didn’t have the community and we didn’t have the digital product. But even then, it was such a different way of looking at traditional work and space and collaboration–we didn’t have any mentors, we just built what we thought was best. It was just Miguel and myself sitting in a room, talking about how we think things should be and what a small business needs. And by doing that, we had no limitations.

There’s no one person that can provide all the insights I need to run the business. There are so many aspects to WeWork: Digital, real estate, operations, space and design. I pick and choose people who can help in each aspect. Since starting five years ago, and growing from one employee to over 300 in multiple locations on both coasts, I’ve had five to seven unofficial “advisors” that I speak to about different things, each one is a star in his own industry.

One example of this is Benchmark Capital, one of our investors. It’s a very successful VC firm, that works with companies like Uber, Snapchat, and Instagram. The partner that brought me in, Bruce Dunlevie, one of the original founders, is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. Immediately after I met him, he became one of my five to seven close “advisors” that I asked a lot of both business and personal questions.