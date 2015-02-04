Drink Up: The Newest Craft Beers May Be Made With Wastewater

“If you want to talk about water, you ought to make beer.”

Those words of advice–from Oregon’s godfather of craft brewing, Art Larrance–launched a local wastewater treatment plant on a new mission a couple of years ago. In order to help Oregonians see wastewater as a valuable resource instead of, well, waste, they decided to partner with home brewers to turn the former sewage into tasty beer.

Clean Water Services, a utility near suburban Portland, already has unusually clean effluent. Because their treatment plant dumps into a very small river, the wastewater goes through a thorough process of ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, disinfection, and advanced oxidation.





“When it’s done, it meets and in most parts exceeds all drinking water standards,” says Mark Jockers, spokesperson for Clean Water Services. “It’s very similar to how potable drinking water is being made from wastewater right now in places like Texas and California.”

Last fall, inspired by the suggestion from Larrance (who happens to be one of the utility’s commission members) to think about beer, the organization invited local brewers to a small competition to make beer from the Tuolumne Tualatin River, using water directly drawn from directly behind the wastewater treatment plant.

It turns out that the ultra-purified water is actually ideally suited for brewing, because the water has a “blank” taste, similar to distilled water, that brewers can tweak as needed.





“They take this blank water and then they add minerals to it to create a certain profile,” Jockers explains. “So if they want to make a Pilsner beer, they’re going to try to get a profile that’s similar to the Pils River. If they want a beer that’s closer to a Bass, an English beer, they do a Burton-upon-Trent chemistry.”