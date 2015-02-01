Carnival’s Super Bowl Ad Taps JFK’s 1962 Ode To The Ocean

In September 1962, President Kennedy gave a speech at the Newport Yacht Club ahead of that year’s America’s Cup race out of Newport, RI. It’s an emotional ode to the ocean, about what ties our hearts, souls and minds to the water. And for an industry that’s had its fair share of unfortunate events in recent years, it might be the perfect pitch.
Carnival and agency BBDO Atlanta are hoping its enough to stir the hearts and curiosity of consumers enough for them to forget they ever heard the words “poop” and “cruise” uttered together.