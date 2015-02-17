The Quest To Build A Better Pig That’s Easier To Raise Humanely

In a rural setting an hour west of Philadelphia, several dozen pigs are living the good life in a big, rectangular indoor enclosure. They laze in cubbies or trot around in groups, activities that don’t sound especially remarkable. But much of this seemingly commonplace behavior would be foreign to the average pig in America. It can happen thanks to a yellow disc the size of a grape that Thomas Parsons has attached to each pig’s right ear.

Parsons developed their housing setup as a demonstration model crossed with research facility. As an associate professor of swine production medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school, Parsons’s job is to figure out ways to keep pigs healthy while they’re growing up on farms, which in turn keeps farmers’ yields high for the pigs’ eventual fate on our plates. In response to public concern over the cramped conditions in which most pigs spend their days, Parsons has constructed a system, dubbed “Penn gestation,” that allows sows to roam free instead of being confined for the better part of their lives in gestation crates–an enclosure of metal bars that measures around six feet by two feet, making it impossible for the animal to turn around–as they’re repeatedly inseminated and give birth.

But Parsons’s solution to improving pigs’ existence goes beyond letting them roam free. The Penn gestation system is just one part of a larger solution to how horrible we treat our pigs before we eat them. But to solve that problem, Parsons needs to do something more: He needs to build a different pig entirely.

Beth Swanson via Shutterstock

Crates have been a hot-button topic for animal welfare groups for years. Recently, Bill Maher, in a New York Times op-ed, and Jon Stewart, on The Daily Show, took up the issue when a New Jersey bill to ban gestation crates was on Governor Chris Christie’s desk (Christie vetoed it), and Chipotle has been in the news because pork is unavailable at a third of its restaurants, thanks to a major supplier’s violation of the company’s pig-welfare standards.

An image of free-roaming pigs is what makes you feel okay about ordering the pork tacos at Chipotle. More than 60 major food retailers have called for crates to be removed from their supply chains in the next decade, including General Mills and Kraft (owner of the Oscar Meyer brand). In this environment of increasingly loud chants for free-roaming pigs, Parsons’s system answers the call. About 60 farms nationwide, totaling about 120,000 sows, now use the “Penn gestation” system.

Crates were a solution to a problem. Just a few decades ago pigs were raised in pens and ate feed thrown on the ground. But the socially dominant animals would muscle their way to more food while the timid ones ended up eating less. Scuffles could result in injured animals. If you housed the pigs individually, however, you could feed them individually, and none would get bullied out of a meal. Thus the gestation crate.

But pigs, naturally curious animals, stuck in cramped spaces get bored out of their minds. What the “Penn gestation” system does is capture the one advantage of crating: the individualized feeding, without the damaging effects. The yellow radio frequency ID tag in the pig’s ear is read electronically as the animal goes through a gate and allows it to enter a feeding station alone. The tag signals for the correct amount of food to be released for that pig. The transmitter can also keep track of other data, functioning like an electronic health record. In addition, the overall enclosure is big enough to allow a timid pig to escape from a pestering one.