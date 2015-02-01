Jeff Bridges Lulls You To Sleep In The Squarespace Super Bowl Ad

We already knew about the Jeff Bridges Sleeping Tapes, a collection of relaxing sounds, guided meditations and stories designed to help improve your slumber. The Oscar-winning actor teamed up with website publishing platform Squarespace and agency Wieden+Kennedy New York to illustrate how to use the brand’s product by actually creating a real product and site.





The Super Bowl ad is a mellow-yet-direct call to action, sending viewers to DreamingWithJeff.com to learn more about it. It’s quirky, it’s weird, and it’s one of the coolest over all campaigns happening around the big game. Read more about the making and marketing strategy behind it here.



