10 Of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Greatest Buildings

Ten buildings across America designed by Frank Lloyd Wright have been nominated as World Heritage sites, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell announced last week. The cluster of buildings, spread across seven states, would be the first American works of modern architecture to be included on the UNESCO list, which currently includes landmarks like the Sydney Opera house and two Bauhaus School sites in Germany.

The Wright buildings nominated include some of his oft-praised masterworks, like Fallingwater, the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, and his Taliesin estates in Spring Green, Wisconsin, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Also featured are some of his less well-known buildings, like Hollyhock House in Los Angeles; Chicago’s Robie House; the Price Tower in Oklahoma; the Marin County Civic Center in northern California; the Unity Temple in his longtime home of Oak Park, Illinois; and the Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee will make a decision on the nomination in the summer of 2016. Learn more about these Frank Lloyd Wright masterpieces in the slide show above.

*The original version of this post incorrectly referred to the Price Tower as Wright’s only built skyscraper project. He also designed the 15-story S.C. Johnson Research Tower in Racine, Wisconsin, which opened in 1950.