Vine Launches New Video Service Aimed At Kids

No matter which business you’re in, if you can hook your audience young, you’ve got it made! So is the case with Vine, which has just launched a junior version of its looping video app.

Called Vine Kids, the service features cartoon characters and amusing sound effects to guide younger users through the swiping experience.





Of course, one concern for parents is likely to be the material that kids can access on the app. The benefit of letting your child watch their well-worn Frozen Blu-ray for the hundredth time is that you know what content to expect, while there are some rather … *ahem* … risqué corners of the service. Vine hasn’t revealed every detail of its content selection process, but it has suggested that there is human curation involved—which means there is a (hopefully accountable) team of people seeking out material suitable for the younger set.

According to Vine, the idea for a younger version of the video sharing app came about in January. “One of my colleagues was talking about how much his two-year-old daughter loves Vine –– he said he wished there was a separate app she could use to more easily watch posts that are appropriate for kids,” reads a company blog post. “That week happened to be Hack Week, a time when we get to work on projects outside of our day-to-day work. So two folks teamed up and built exactly that.”

While Vine Kids, as noted, is more of a fun experiment than anything, competitors will surely be watching to see how it turns out. After all, as social media becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, there are parents out there who would like to know that they can let their children play around with the most popular communication tools without fears about content or safety.

Facebook Kindergarten, anyone?