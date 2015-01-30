Today in Tabs: What Happened?

[via] Brian Merchant at Motherboard we now know what happened to Carles. This whole story is ‘brutally real’ and ‘authentic’ (not ‘alt-authentic’), and internet fame should be a controlled substance somehow. Meanwhile MTV is rebranding and this is the design brief: “We want something that feels in development, experimental, and made by a person, an artist, not a company.” The new auth-wave aesthetic is being coöpted before it even exists [via nobody giving a shit].



am i ‘auth’ yet bb [via com] am i ‘auth’ yet bb [via com]

The New New Republic came out hard, with its first cover story an extremely self-critical look at TNR’s history of racism by Jeet Heer.

“[E]moji, or emoticon, as the symbol is sometimes called…” wrote the New York Times of Old People Who Literally Can’t Even Use Wikipedia, and proto-Madrigal and Noted Internet Young Robinson Meyer clarified the difference but also went bananas and ranted about soup?

Law and Order SJW — Skitty Pryde (@TheQuinnspiracy) January 30, 2015

Natasha Lennard got Fused, and will no doubt find the authentic “site of cultural production” she is seeking at the Miami-based Univision/Disney partnership. Who else has been Fused so far?

AT&T(?) is making a scripted series (??) about superheroes (???) for Snapchat (?????infinity?). This dot cm is reportedly #trending among people who use hashtags earnestly. But are people really clamoring?

EJ Dickson wrote a hell of a story about the time she took a dick pill (no relation) in the Las Vegas airport and wound up in the hospital. It’s Friday, come on, go read this stellar personal anecdote. The future of news will be just as screwed up when you get back to worrying about it on Monday.