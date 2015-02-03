6 Mistakes You’re Probably Making When Scheduling Meetings

Another day, another meeting. Sure, some feel like a complete waste of time, but how about the ones that leave you frustrated, resentful–even hungry?

While you might not be able to get rid of meetings altogether, leaders have the power to reduce meeting fatigue. Here are some of the most common complaints with potential solutions because Fast Company‘s helpful like that:

Do you really need to meet, or are you just checking in? Skip the status updates and use collaborative task tracking software to learn how projects are progressing, says Ray Grainger, CEO of Mavenlink, a California-based online project management software company.

“Team members whose tasks are updated and on schedule get extra time to get work done, and you can focus your time talking to individuals who are behind schedule or who aren’t reporting their progress,” Grainger says.

People are busy. “Focus on the outcome,” says Allison Rimm, a Massachusetts-based strategic planning consultant. Ask yourself what you want to get out of the meeting and design the agenda based on that result, she suggests.

Circulate the agenda in advance of the meeting, along with pertinent background information to frame the discussion, and focus it further with three key discussion points. “Ask people to read the background data and come prepared to discuss its implications on the organization and what to do about it,” Rimm says.

Scheduling a meeting around lunchtime and not offering food can lead to hungry, disinterested, and entitled employees. In a paper presented at the annual meeting of the Academy of Management in August 2014, professors Emily Zitek at Cornell University and Alexander Jordan at Dartmouth College note hunger is a self-focused state, where a person is thinking of their own needs and not about others.