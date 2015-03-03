Your Creative Calendar: 65 Things To Do, See, and Hear This February

The final 60 seconds of this year’s Super Bowl produced probably the best movie to come out in the last five or six years. I wish I could watch it again for the first time! In one breathless chunk of between-commercials gameplay, the following things happened: miraculous photo-finish catch, pivotal endzone interception, crazy Sharks v Jets-style street brawl, mass reconciliatory kissing. Fine, I made that last part up, but by that time we’d all been conditioned to expect anything, and a group make-out sesh seemed eminently possible. All that sports drama packed into such a short period of time–not to mention that it followed the most talked-about ads of the year–may have lead many an entertainment junkie to feel suddenly bereft. Sports is officially over for the season! What could possibly fill the void?
A lot of things, actually. February may be the shortest month of the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less packed with movies, shows and other fun stuff to fill the hole in your heart. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for figuring out what to do with yourself this February.
Movies In Theaters
- Jupiter Ascending, opens February 6th. It will be interesting to see what the Wachowskis have in store for us with their next dip into sci-fi after the brain-taxing, Tom Hanks-Mr.-Potato-Head-ing Cloud Atlas. Advance word is not great, considering the film was originally set to bow last summer, but relatively few expected The Matrix to be great either.
- The Seventh Son, opens February 6th. Weirdly opening the same day as Jupiter Ascending, which exists in similarly out there territory, Seventh Son is a supernatural tale about something called the Falcon Knights, it stars Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore, and you just know Jack White will be camped out on opening night.
- Kingsman: The Secret Service, opens February 13th. Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Caine top this tale of a super-secret organization that looks like a superhero syndicate in every way except title.
- What We Do In The Shadows, opens February 23th. This smart, funny take on all things vampiric from Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement comes to the U.S. buoyed by a bunch of hype from its native New Zealand.
- The DUFF, opens February 20th. The title of this film refers to the so-called “Designated Ugly Fat Friend” that high schoolers apparently keep around to make themselves seem more attractive in comparison. This film, starring Arrested Development’s Mae Whitman will likely lead many people to realize there’s a name for the station they occupied in high school–the author of this post sadly included.
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2, opens February 20th. The surprise hit of 2010 is back for another round of jacuzzi-based chronomancing–this time with Adam Scott filling in for John Cusack.
- The Lazarus Effect, opens February 20th. Although this film has pretty much the exact same logline as Flatliners–medical students experiment with reviving the dead–hopefully it’s got some new tricks up its sleeve.
- Focus opens February 27th. It’s the Fresh Prince meets the Duchess of Long Island as Will Smith and Wolf of Wall Street costar Margot Robbie play competing con men attempting to out-grift each other’s hearts.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus, isn’t out in theaters until February 13th, but you can watch Spike Lee’s film about not-quite-vampiric bloodsuckers on VOD now.
- Accidental Love, available February 20th. Before director David O. Russell began his epic Oscar win-streak with The Fighter, he struggled to put this political comedy, originally titled Nailed, out in theaters. Now you can imagine what his career would have been like had this Jake Gyllenhaal/Jessica Biel joint surfaced during the Bush administration.
- Maps to the Stars, isn’t open in theaters until February 27th, but it is on VOD now. In David Cronenberg’s latest, the director reteams with Cosmopolis lead Robert Pattinson for a Hollywood parable that just may have a touch of the surreal to it.
- The Rewrite, February 13th. Hugh Grant plays a down-on-his-luck screenwriter who gets a boost from teaching novice pupil Marisa Tomei. If that sounds like the writing world counterpart for Hugh Grant/Drew Barrymore rom-com Music and Lyrics, you will completely lose your shit when you learn that both films share the talents of director Marc Lawrence.
- Outcast, February 6th. Nic Cage is a samurai. Do you require any more information?
- The Last Five Years, out on February 13th. Anna Kendrick sings her way through a musical narrative about the titular timeline as you grow increasingly impatient waiting for Pitch Perfect 2.
- Serena, is out in February 26th. Speaking of David O. Russell, the stars of both his Silver Lining Playbook and American Hustle–Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence–are somehow also having a VOD release in February with this period piece, despite being insanely popular, Oscar-blessed, megastars. Let’s figure out why and report back here in the comments!
Albums You Should Hear
- Bob Dylan – Shadows in the Night, out on February 3rd. Bob Dylan famously has a voice like a malnourished bridgetroll subsisting on cigars, and so of course he’s made an album of Frank Sinatra covers.
- John Carpenter – Lost Themes, out on February 3rd. If you enjoyed the synth-laden backing tracks of director John Carpenter’s ’80s oeuvre, you probably already know that he composed them himself. Now, there’s an album’s worth of ominous Carpenter vibes to enjoy.
- Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear, out on February 10th. The latest from this master of Americana is as goopily love-zonked as the title suggests.
- Death Grips – The Powers That B, out on February 10th. It’s hard to keep up with whether these thrash-rap firestarters are still together or broken up, on a major label or super-indie, but their next set of scorchers will probably speak for itself.
- Estelle – True Romance, out on February 17th. No matter what her latest sounds like, music-lovers will be holding Estelle to the standard she set with American Boy, and here’s hoping she lives up to it.
- Jose Gonzalez – Vestiges & Claws, out on February 17th. More gently cutting jams from the Swedish folk rocker whose cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats” remains legendary.
- The Juliana Hatfield Three – Whatever, My Love, out on February 17th. Hear the sophomore album 20 years in the making from the former Lemonhead’s previously disbanded project.
- Steve Earle & the Dukes – Terraplane, out on February 17th. An all-new set of songs from the man I once misguidedly described to a man from New Jersey as “the thinking man’s Bruce Springsteen.” It did not go well.
- BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killah – Sour Soul, out on February 17th. The modern lounge-jazz trio teams with Ghostface for an album that sounds like the closest we’re going to get to the Madlib/Ghostface feature-length hip-hop literati have been waiting for.
- Dan Deacon – Gliss Riffer, out on February 24th. The Baltimore maximalist returns to the self-produced simplicity of 2007’s Spiderman of the Rings.
- Gang of Four – What Happens Next, out on February 24th. The post-punk godfathers continue the second life they began in reuniting a decade ago.
- Screaming Females – Rose Mountain, out on February 24th. Over the years, these New Jersey-based bruisers have steadily been building an audience as well as critical cred. Get an earful of their latest and maybe scream their lyrics back to them at a show!
- Future Brown – Future Brown, out on February 24th. The rap-friendly EDM producers are ready to unleash their debut album, but is the world ready?
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Fresh Off The Boat, premieres February 4th on ABC. The only thing anyone seemed to agree on about The Interview was that Randall Park nailed it as Kim Jong-Un. Now, the Veep actor is starring in his own show about life as an immigrant in America, based on Eddie Huang’s best-selling memoir.
- Broke Ass Game Show, premieres February 5th on MTV. Comedians David Magidoff and Derek Gaines host this show that is more or less a desperate Billy On The Street, so obviously Co.Create is on board.
- The 57th Annual Grammys, premieres February 8th on CBS. I mean, don’t hold your breath for Stevie Wonder performing with Daft Punk again but perhaps there will be something equally awesome. (There will not.)
- Better Call Saul, premieres February 8th on AMC. Bob Odenkirk’s wise-cracking lawyer was never to be underestimated on Breaking Bad. Apparently neither were those rumors that he was getting his own spinoff show as this already-critically-lauded prequel companion series proves.
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, returns February 8th on HBO. The former Daily Show funnyman had a killer debut bow for his weekly news annihilation, and now he’s back to keep the well-informed laughs coming in 2015.
- The Walking Dead, returns February 8th on AMC. After a fairly shocking mid-season finale–someone important died!–the zombie-survivors continue venturing forth in search of… well, something that’s not zombies. Maybe they’ll find it this year but probably not, though!
- Schitt’s Creek, premieres February 11th on Pop. The unstoppable Christopher Guest movie duo of Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy are in a show Levy co-created about a wealthy couple that loses all its money.
- The Slap, premieres February 12th on NBC. This adaptation of an Australian show is entirely focused on what happens after a guy slaps someone else’s kid at a family get-together. Will the stakes rise surprisingly high considering the relative smallness of the inciting incident? You tell me. I can’t predict the future.
- SNL 40th Anniversary Special, airs February 15th on NBC. Lorne Michaels’ show has been around a long time and is somehow more relevant than ever (look at the casting of the new Ghostbusters movie–or the old Ghostbusters movie.) This seminal celebration is said to feature heavy hitters like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, and Tina Fey.
- The Odd Couple, premieres February 19th on CBS. Mismatched roommates? Can you even imagine the possibilities for shenanigans? You probably can, because holy crap this premise has been done to death, but the pairing of Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon has us intrigued.
- House of Cards, returns February 27th on Netflix. President Spacey will see you now. You’re fired and you’re also being hacked. Or at least that’s the likely fate of many Washingtonians in season three of Netflix’s first prestige show.
- The 87th Academy Awards, airs February 22nd on ABC. Will it be Boyhood? Will it be Birdman? Will somehow be Dunston Checks In, even though that film came out 19 years ago? Tune in and found out as the rest of the world does.
- Parks and Recreation series finale airs February 24 on NBC. Say goodbye to your friends in Pawnee, who stuck around long enough to leave us wanting more but to still feel like their story has been fully told.
Books To Read
- Neil Gaiman – Trigger Warning: Short Fiction and Disturbances, out on February 3rd. Gaiman’s second collection of adult-intended short fiction, etc, is said to include at least one story that returns to the realm of his classic American Gods.
- Kid President’s Guide to Being Awesome, out on February 3rd. Robby Novak and Brad Montague help bring the Rainn Wilson-backed internet phenomenon to the page with this tome of
time-honoredwisdom.
- Nick Hornby – Funny Girl, out on February 3rd. The Wild screenwriter occasionally also writes novels like High Fidelity in between acclaimed films. How does he do it? Oh, that’s right–Co.Create asked him. Hornby’s latest checks in with a fictitious sitcom star of the ’60s.
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – We Should All Be Feminists, out on February 3rd. Adichie was already respected before she inspired Beyoncé, but now she’s iconic. This Kindle single lays out the points she put out in her Ted Talk that helped get Bey on board.
- Issa Rae – Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, out on February 10th. Rae had more to say, and more ways to say it, than her web series and forthcoming TV show could contain, and this surplus is your gain.
- Tom McCarthy – Satin Island, out on February 17th. A “corporate anthropologist must write the Great Report, a single all-inclusive document that explains modern times in the latest mindbender from the man behind C.
- Marc Goodman – Future Crimes, out on February 24th. In the wake of the Sony hack and the so-called Fappening the subtitle of this book–Everything Is Connected, Everyone Is Vulnerable and What We Can Do About It–sounds about as timely as it possibly could be.
- Kim Gordon – Girl in a Band, out on February 24th. A total pioneer who’s packed several lifetimes worth of rock and art history into just the standard amount of human years, Gordon has a story to tell and many will be eagerly devouring every word.
- Scott McCloud – The Sculptor, comes out. It’s the author of the Understanding/Reinventing/Making Comics cycle, who also had a creator-owned series called ZOT in the 80’s. The Sculptor, however, is probably his first major work of fiction in comics, a 500-page epic about a sculptor whose deal with Death to be a great artist comes due. Imagine Robert McKee writing his first movie or something, and you’re just about there.
Places To Go
- Larry David’s first foray into Broadway, Fish in the Dark, both as writer and star, opens in previews on February 2nd. May it be even better than the bit of David performing in The Producers during the fourth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- If you’re in New York on February 16th and 17th and you love dogs then it’s only fair that you make your way to the Westminster Dog Show.
- Demetri Martin is on tour in February, likely readying a set of his artfully crafted succinct jokes for a new special.
- Adam Devine is on tour, giving you the opportunity to find out if the Workaholic’s stage presence is anything like his TV personality. (It is. They are exactly alike.)
- The jangly Brooklyn punks of Parquet Courts are bringing their Ramones-like tones to your town. Get involved!
- Lauryn Hill is playing a bunch of shows in New York and Washington D.C., if you want to see if she’s making strides toward reliving her late-90s heyday.
- The literal voice of Comedy Central, Kyle Kinane, is on tour right now in support of his new stand-up special, I Liked His Old Stuff Better.
- Sleater-Kinney is on tour because not only have they reunited after a decade, but now they have a new album too and that’s what you do when you’ve reunited and recorded a new album.
- Shiprocked 2015 is happening from February 2nd-6th, in Miami, Fl, and features ’90s nostalhai acts like Buckcherry, Filter, and Limp Bizkit
- The 7th Annual New York City Beer Festival starts February 20th.
- The Future Music Festival is happening in Australia starting February 28th. If Drake, Avicii, and Die Antwoord are all at the same event, it means they have to collaborate, right? Right?
- San Francisco is celebrating Chinese New Year in a number of ways you can find out about here.
Weird Holidays To Celebrate
- The Day the Music Died Day, February 3rd. If ever there was a reason to cover American Pie on YouTube, this is it.
- Umbrella Day, February 10th. Ugh, you just know it won’t rain that day, but maybe?
- Get a Different Name Day, February 13th. Have you ever considered that your name isn’t performing at its optimum level? You’re probably on the right track, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Today’s the first day of the rest of your life. Make things awkward with your parents forever, and change your name now!