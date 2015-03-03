Your Creative Calendar: 65 Things To Do, See, and Hear This February

A lot of things, actually. February may be the shortest month of the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less packed with movies, shows and other fun stuff to fill the hole in your heart. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for figuring out what to do with yourself this February.

Bob Dylan – Shadows in the Night, out on February 3rd. Bob Dylan famously has a voice like a malnourished bridgetroll subsisting on cigars, and so of course he’s made an album of Frank Sinatra covers.

John Carpenter – Lost Themes, out on February 3rd. If you enjoyed the synth-laden backing tracks of director John Carpenter’s ’80s oeuvre, you probably already know that he composed them himself. Now, there’s an album’s worth of ominous Carpenter vibes to enjoy.

Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear, out on February 10th. The latest from this master of Americana is as goopily love-zonked as the title suggests.

Death Grips – The Powers That B, out on February 10th. It’s hard to keep up with whether these thrash-rap firestarters are still together or broken up, on a major label or super-indie, but their next set of scorchers will probably speak for itself.

Estelle – True Romance, out on February 17th. No matter what her latest sounds like, music-lovers will be holding Estelle to the standard she set with American Boy, and here’s hoping she lives up to it.

Jose Gonzalez – Vestiges & Claws, out on February 17th. More gently cutting jams from the Swedish folk rocker whose cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats” remains legendary.

The Juliana Hatfield Three – Whatever, My Love, out on February 17th. Hear the sophomore album 20 years in the making from the former Lemonhead’s previously disbanded project.

Steve Earle & the Dukes – Terraplane, out on February 17th. An all-new set of songs from the man I once misguidedly described to a man from New Jersey as “the thinking man’s Bruce Springsteen.” It did not go well.

BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killah – Sour Soul, out on February 17th. The modern lounge-jazz trio teams with Ghostface for an album that sounds like the closest we’re going to get to the Madlib/Ghostface feature-length hip-hop literati have been waiting for.

Dan Deacon – Gliss Riffer, out on February 24th. The Baltimore maximalist returns to the self-produced simplicity of 2007’s Spiderman of the Rings.

Gang of Four – What Happens Next, out on February 24th. The post-punk godfathers continue the second life they began in reuniting a decade ago.

Screaming Females – Rose Mountain, out on February 24th. Over the years, these New Jersey-based bruisers have steadily been building an audience as well as critical cred. Get an earful of their latest and maybe scream their lyrics back to them at a show!