McDonald’s Now Accepting Love And Affection As Payment For Burgers

If you prefer the barter system over paying for things with traditional forms of currency than man oh man are you going to love McDonald’s new Super Bowl commercial.

The brand, and agency Leo Burnett, are using the big game to announce that “lovin'” will now be an accepted form of payment at select locations through Valentine’s Day. Sure it’s sappy, but the ad and idea is clearly the golden arches take on the recent trend of hidden-camera-reveals-awesome-surprise advertising that tend to go crazy viral thanks to a nice mix of good karma and happy tears.





Seeing strangers make emotional connections gives you warm sensation in your heart doesn’t it? Or maybe that’s just the screeching heartburn from that habarnero ranch quarter pounder talking.