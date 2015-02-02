12 Steps To Curing Your Procrastination Addiction

We are all guilty of procrastination, some to a greater degree than others. Tasks left undone are a distraction that interferes with being a productive individual. It diverts your focus from the task at hand to those tasks that are undone. This lack of focus has a negative effect on our productivity.

Before you embark on the path to productivity, you need to break your addiction to procrastination. Here are 12 steps to help you do that:

Having your plans committed to paper is a motivating force. When you are completing a task in the present, it helps to know that its completion is making your future goals attainable.

These lists can become too long and, as a result, unrealistic. Then when these too numerous tasks are incomplete at the end of the day a sense of failure creeps in and destroys your ambition. Choosing one or two critical tasks and completing them is a superior approach.

This does not mean you need a list. Tackle the most challenging tasks during your peak productive time and address the less challenging tasks during off-peak hours.

Nothing disrupts your productivity more than constantly dealing with crises. Be a planner, not a cop. Planners shape the future and cops react to crisis. Proactive habits will minimize the development of crises and maximize your productivity.

I’m not suggesting that you be sloppy in your work, but I do encourage you to expand your paradigm of a job well done. If you are a perfectionist, you will never achieve the level of productivity that you aspire to. There are things you should just get done, there are things worth doing well, and there are things worth doing exceptionally well. Perfectionists don’t know the difference–do you?