Avocados From Mexico Take A Look At The First Draft Day Ever

Ever wonder why some plants and animals exist in some parts of the world but not others? Forget science and evolution for a minute and ask yourself, why aren’t there any polar bears in Mexico?

Avocados From Mexico takes a funny, if completely ridiculous, guess at answering that question with its first-ever Super Bowl spot. Former NFL stars Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie somehow travel back to the beginning of time to preside as pundits on the Earth’s first-ever draft day.





Created by agency GSD&M, the ad is pretty charming but let’s face it, when you’re as delicious and nutritious as an avocado, you’ve already impressed everybody enough.