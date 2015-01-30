advertisement
Avocados From Mexico Take A Look At The First Draft Day Ever

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Ever wonder why some plants and animals exist in some parts of the world but not others? Forget science and evolution for a minute and ask yourself, why aren’t there any polar bears in Mexico?

Avocados From Mexico takes a funny, if completely ridiculous, guess at answering that question with its first-ever Super Bowl spot. Former NFL stars Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie somehow travel back to the beginning of time to preside as pundits on the Earth’s first-ever draft day.


Created by agency GSD&M, the ad is pretty charming but let’s face it, when you’re as delicious and nutritious as an avocado, you’ve already impressed everybody enough.

