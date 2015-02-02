Lessons From The Leader Of “The Peace Corps For Geeks”

When Jennifer Pahlka started Code For America in 2009, she knew government websites needed to be a lot simpler for people to navigate. While apps and software across industries have been making it easier for us to do just about everything, it can take local and state governments years and millions, if not billions, of dollars to develop software that often doesn’t work. “Government is like a vast ocean and politics is the six-inch layer on top,” Pahlka said in her 2012 TED Talk on coding for a better government. “What’s under that is what we call bureaucracy.”

It’s this bureaucracy Pahlka is committed to helping simplify. She sees government as a platform for connecting people. Her organization, Code For America, is a non-partisan group that selects and matches two-dozen coders with city governments through a yearlong fellowship Pahlka has dubbed the “Peace Corps for Geeks.” Fellows build apps and software to to help people navigate government services more effectively and connect with each other about civic issues–everything from figuring out health care to clearing the sidewalks after a blizzard to deciding which school is best for your child.

Here are a few key leadership lessons Pahlka has learned since founding the organization.

When she started Code For America, social entrepreneurship was fairly new to Pahlka, whose background was largely in developing tech events like the Web 2.0 Conference. Not only was the field new to Pahlka, what she was trying to do–connecting coders with city governments to work on local projects–was a fairly uncharted space. “When you start something that’s never been done before, you just have to get going; you can’t make the perfect plan,” says Pahlka. “When we fail, it’s because we get too attached to the outcome and forget that’s just a means to a greater end.”

About four years into starting Code For America, Pahlka made the tough decision to take a yearlong leave from the organization. She’d been recruited to serve as deputy United States chief technology officer, working directly within government on developing an innovation fellowship program similar to Code For America.

While she’d been tackling government issues from the outside since founding the organization, this was Pahlka’s first time actually working within government. “Knowing what an experience must be like from having heard about it verses actually being the person in that position are very different,” she says. “It was an experience I needed in order to credibly dedicate the rest of my career to this work.”

Pahlka often looks to the organization’s carefully vetted fellows for inspiration. A lesson she’s learned from them: “This isn’t about me looking smart, this is about me working hard,” she says. “That has informed my leadership style more than anything else.”