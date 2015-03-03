Could Taking Special K-Like Drugs Revolutionize The Treatment Of Depression?

Like millions of others, including 23% of American women in their forties and fifties, I have tried selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)–a class of antidepressant that includes familiar names like Prozac and Paxil. For some people suffering from depression, anxiety, or obsessive-compulsive disorder, these drugs can be miraculous. For most people, they’re just okay (sometimes, barely better than placebo). A lack of efficacy in the severely depressed can mean the difference between life or death.

Even when these antidepressants do work, they have their downsides. The drugs take weeks before they start working–and often require patients to go through weeks of withdrawal when weaning off them. The side effects, like weight gain, headaches, nervousness, and agitation, can force patients to cycle through numerous conventional antidepressants before finding one that has a favorable effectiveness-to-side-effects ratio. In my case, I tried three different drugs before I found one that didn’t cause nightmares or a scarily stiff neck, but none of the drugs were all that effective. Eventually, I got off SSRIs entirely. It just wasn’t worth it.

The worst part of all this: There hasn’t been much new innovation in antidepressants since Prozac was approved in 1987. Until now.

In recent years, psychiatrists have started experimenting with ketamine, a street drug and anesthetic also known as “Special K,” which has shown strong results in treating depression. Ketamine works in a matter of hours, but the psychedelic side effects, which include out-of-body experiences, aren’t conducive to regular use (though the depressed ketamine users quoted by the New York Times seem to enjoy the trippy aspects of the drug).





For now, psychiatrists are using ketamine–an FDA-approved anesthetic–off-label, and there’s no telling when it might be green-lit for treating depression. But a biopharmaceutical company called Naurex thinks it has a better way: two drugs that mimic ketamine’s anti-depressive qualities, without any of the side effects. So far, the clinical trial results look promising.

Both ketamine and Naurex’s drugs, GLYX-13 (intravenous) and NRX-1074 (a pill), work with a receptor in the brain called NDMA, which is associated with everything from depression and anxiety to Alzheimer’s and obsessive-compulsive disorder. About 25 years ago, Naurex’s chief scientific officer, Joseph Moskal, started studying NMDA to understand how it works.

“He found a way of manipulating that receptor, and showed in animal studies that by intervening, you can enhance learning and memory,” says Norbert Riedel, the president and CEO of Naurex. That realization led to Moskal’s discovery that Naurex’s lead molecule, GLYX-13, hits the receptor in a way that causes the symptoms of depression to lessen.