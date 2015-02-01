TurboTax Re-Imagines The Boston Tea Party For The Super Bowl

Everyone knows the story of the Boston Tea Party, right? And even if you can’t recall the particulars of the Tea Act of 1773, the Sons of Liberty and all that, there’s probably still something rattling around in your brain about taxes.





And we all know there’s no better way to liven up a Super Bowl party than to talk taxes. But at least TurboTax and agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland approach the delicate matter with a hearty dose of the word “free” so as to avoid any IRS-related rage rants putting a damper on the football festivities.





Here we see the brand’s impression of what might have happened if the British weren’t so darn insistent about their tax collecting… and if they had the Internet in the 18th Century.



