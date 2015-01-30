100 Real Dads, An Acclaimed Director, Lots Of Crying: Behind Toyota’s Tearjerking Dadvertising Hit

With a 2012 Sundance Directing Award (for her film The Queen of Versailles), two DGA nominations—one for her documentary work on Versailles, one for her commercial work on the viral hit “Like A Girl”—Lauren Greenfield is by all counts a director on fire. As she heads to the Super Bowl with “Like A Girl” she’s also been getting attention for another emotional, docu-style spot, Toyota Camry’s Super Bowl teaser, “To Be A Dad.”

The short film, showing several real dads talking about, and with, their kids about their approach to fatherhood, has drawn over 2 million views on YouTube and a healthy amount of media coverage. The ad is part of Toyota’s “One Bold Choice Leads to Another” campaign and includes a call for viewers to tweet pictures of their dads with the hashtag: #oneboldchoice (another dad-related spot, directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, will run during the Super Bowl).

Greenfield spoke to Co.Create from Sundance to discuss the casting process and surprise turns involved in the making of her newest tear-jerking commercial.





The Camry is a family car, so agency Saatchi & Saatchi wanted to make the ad about families says creative director, Erich Funke. They started with the idea of a social experiment looking at dads, what makes a good dad, and how one learns to be a dad. But, says copywriter, Nick Cade, the team, which also included art director John Kritch, did not want to pursue stories about silly, stereotypical dads. They wanted to portray real people and real dads. Lauren Greenfield was the obvious choice to bring the idea to life: “her work draws the real stuff out of people,” Nick said.

When Saatchi approached Greenfield with the idea she was excited. “Most of my work has been on gender and women,” she says, “but what my husband always says, and I agree, is that shifting ideas about men is just as important.”

The ad shows an array of dads, from NFL players to a firefighter to a juice bar owner. Each man has a unique story: “I wanted to look at three generations,” Lauren explains, “I wanted to know about their relationships with their dads and their relationships with their kids. So we didn’t have a very typical casting process.”

Greenfield used a casting professional that specializes in “real people.” “We didn’t want actors;” she said, “We wanted fireman, white collar people, professionals, policemen.” She sat down for four straight days and conducted 20-minute interviews with over a hundred dads. She filmed these pre-interviews, because “real moments only happen once.” The interviews often got intensely emotional, she said: “The dads were crying and I was crying. It was totally exhausting.”