William Shatner Returns To Priceline For Some Super Bowl Pre-Game Action

The Shatner reprises his long-running role as Priceline Negotiator, this time doing his Shatner-y best to convince you its his hotel connections that give you the best deal possible.

The spot by Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners will air during the Super Bowl pre-game and–at more than 17 years–the brand says it further marks Shatner as one of the longest-running celebrity spokespeople in advertising history. Speaking of celebrity spokespeople, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting also makes an appearance for all of two seconds.



